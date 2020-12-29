Bell County leaders address rise in COVID-19 cases

Bell County Judge David Blackburn provided an update on the county's response to COVID-19 for the first time in months.

BELTON, Texas — Bell County Judge David Blackburn hosted a virtual press conference Tuesday to provide updates on the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blackburn was joined by Bell County Public Health District Director Amanda Chadwell-Robison, along with representatives from Advent Health, Baylor, Scott & White and Seton Medical Center.

It was the first press conference from Bell County leaders in several months.

As of Tuesday, Bell County was reporting 1,866 active cases, 157 deaths and an incidence rate of 514.2 per 100,000 people.

Chadwell said the incidence rate of more than 500 was extremely high. She said the state considers a rate of more than 200 to be in the red zone.