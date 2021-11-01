Bell County named COVID-19 vaccination hub in Texas

Bell County will receive 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to act as one of 28 COVID-19 vaccine hubs.

BELTON, Texas — Bell County was named one of 28 COVID-19 vaccination hubs for the state of Texas, the health district said Monday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services allocated 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to the health district. It was expected to be delivered by the middle of the week, according to the health district.

Bell County officials said they developed a plan for distributing the doses through two vaccination centers located on each side of the county. As more vaccines arrive, and as resources allow, there may be additional vaccine centers opened.

More than 4,000 people were on the county's waiting list for vaccination. In accordance with state guidelines and protocols, the district said it planned to schedule vaccination appointments for eligible recipients within 24-48 hours of the vaccines being delivered.

The district said it planned to launch a new appointments system for those eligible for vaccination as early as Thursday.