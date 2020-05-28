BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County health and local government officials are holding a weekly press conference to update the community on the county's coronavirus response.

Officials give updates on testing, case numbers and any other developments over the past week.

Check back here for updates on the press conference.

Bell County Judge David Blackburn reported the county has received a total of 263 compliance reports.

Bell County still has one correctional officer that has tested positive for the virus.

The county has received more than 1,000 collection kits for the jail May 27. They are working with Baylor Scott and White Health to have those tests processed locally rather than have them sent out of the area.

128 tests have been conducted on jail staff. Blackburn hopes that all of the staff gets tested by next week.

Belton Fourth of July still being planned, planners will make final decision after Gov. Greg Abbott makes his next announcement.

Three virus cases reported in City of Belton staff. All worked in the same department and were not symptomatic at work, but became symptomatic later.

Seven positive cases have resulted from the mobile testing sites.

Bell County Public Health Department Amanda Robison-Chadwell said the larger and mobile population, more hospitals and higher testing rate contribute to the higher number of cases than surrounding counties.

Transition from local to state official conducting contact tracing occurred in the past couple of weeks, so the state is now handling tracing for the county.

Blackburn said this was the last regularly scheduled press conference.

