Bell County officials give update on coronavirus response

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Officials in Bell County are set to give and update on the impact the coronavirus has had in the area and how it is being handled.

The county released its daily virus case update ahead of the scheduled press conference. 140 new cases were reported Thursday afternoon, bringing the total number of virus cases in Bell County to 1,886. With this update, the positivity rate was listed as 6.8%.

518 patients have recovered and 13 others have died to date.

Check back for updates from the Bell County press conference scheduled for 2 p.m.

Here are the press conference highlights:

Bell County Public Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell reported that there is a virus outbreak at Indian Oaks Living Center in Harker Heights, with five cases reported so far. She said mass testing is now underway there.

Robison-Chadwell said today's report of 140 new virus cases is a record.

Baylor Scott & White officials are worried about the possible surge in cases due to celebrations over the Fourth of July weekend. They said the true number of cases resulting from the holiday weekend have not yet been seen.

Health officials reiterated health precautions against the virus, such as wearing masks, hand washing and social distancing.

McLennan County also reported the 15th COVID-19-related death in the county.

The patient was a 41-year-old, African American woman.