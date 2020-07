The victim was a woman in her 70s. The total number of virus deaths in the county is now 18.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Public Health District reported a new death attributed to the coronavirus on Sunday.

The victim was a Killeen woman in her 70s, who had been fighting the virus. The health district said it was notified of the death Sunday.

"Our condolences go out to her family," Public Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said in a release.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Bell County is now 18.