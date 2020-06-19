Bell County reports 10th COVID-19 death

The Bell County Public Health District also reported 17 new cases June 19.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Public Health District reported the county's 10th coronavirus related death June 19.

The health district also reported 17 new cases in the county, making the total number of cases 716. 305 of those cases have recovered. The positivity rate in Bell County is currently 3.13.

In neighboring McLennan County, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 17 new cases. McLennan County has a total of 118 active cases. 392 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

There have been a total of five deaths in McLennan County, with no new ones reported June 19.