TEMPLE, Texas — A fifth person has died of COVID-19 in Bell County, according to the Bell County Public Health District. The person was a resident at Weston Inn and Nursing and Rehabilitation facility in Temple.

The death comes after the health district learned of a new positive case in the facility May 29. On May 30, the facility began coordinating with Bell County and local healthcare partners to re-test residents and staff for COVID-19.

As planning was underway to re-test at the facility an additional four residents were sent to the hospital and tested positive. Of the five total cases, all individuals are high-risk due to age and health conditions. Testing is expected to be completed this weekend with results expected on Monday.

The facility previously conducted COVID-19 tests on all residents and staff after a positive case on May 16. At that time, all residents and staff tested negative, with the exception of the known positive at the time.

According to the health district, the facility continued monitoring and cleaning efforts, but the virus was reintroduced into the facility leading to the cluster of new cases.