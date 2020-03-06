BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County officials reported a new COVID-19 death June 3.
This is the fifth coronavirus-related death in the county. The person died last night, June 2. The person was a resident from Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation in Temple and had been admitted to the ICU.
