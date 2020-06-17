BELL COUNTY, Texas — Sixty people have tested positive for COVID-19 since Tuesday, according to the Bell County Public Health District.

The county also reported two additional deaths, bringing the total to nine.

Thirty of the positive cases were reported Tuesday and 30 on Wednesday. The increase continued a trend of rising cases in Bell County in June.

The total number of cases was 658 with 292 of those people recovered. 22,338 tests were administered putting the positivity rate at 2.77%.

The seven day average of daily cases also rose to a high of 23.

Killeen had the most cases with 236 followed by Temple with 234.