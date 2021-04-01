Bell County restaurants face tighter restrictions due to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations

With the hospitalization rate topping 15% for seven days, Bell County restaurants must reduce capacity to 50%.

BELTON, Texas — Bell County Judge David Blackburn said during a commissioners meeting Monday that restaurants and other businesses would have to reduce customer capacity from 75% to 50%.

The decision was due to Bell County's Trauma Service Area COVID-19 hospitalizations topping 15% for seven consecutive days. The rate was 21.64% for TSA L as of Jan. 3.

Blackburn said bars were supposed to close. A bar is defined as a business that makes at least 51% of its sales from alcohol.

TSA M, which is primarily McLennan County, has been over 15% since Nov. 23.