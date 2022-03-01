Bell County ups COVID-19 threat level

The threat level now sits at Level 2 marked by "significant uncontrolled community transmission." This is the second highest threat level.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Public Health District increased its COVID-19 threat level to 2 on Monday as the county reports an increase in incidence rates.

Level 2 is the second-highest threat level, meaning there is "significant uncontrolled community transmission," according to the district.

Active cases were reportedly decreasing around early October of last year following a surge of cases due to the Delta variant last summer. However, the district says there's been a new surge of active cases over the last couple of weeks.

Per its local dashboard, the rate jumped over 300 active cases in the last week following the holidays.

The county is currently reporting 1,365 active cases as of Dec. 31.

Bell County health officials recommend the following, especially with the Omicron variant being more contagious than past variants:

Full vaccination and booster dose if eligible

Wearing a KN95 or N95 mask, especially indoors and in crowded areas (“Single ply cloth masks and bandanas are simply not very effective against this variant.” Dr. Janice Smith, Local Health Authority for BCPHD said.)

Social distancing

Avoiding crowded areas

Frequent hand washing

Monitor daily health

Smith also recommends that anyone who has been exposed to or tested positive for COVID-19 closely follow the recently revised recommendations for isolation or quarantine.

“While allowing persons to return to work after only five days of quarantine or isolation if they are not having symptoms, the individual must wear a mask for an additional five days," Smith said. "For those unable or unwilling to wear a mask, the isolation and quarantine periods are still 10 days. We are hopeful these changes will cause less disruption to our workforce while keeping our community safer.”