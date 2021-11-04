New Bell County vaccine site opens Tuesday | How to register

Curative Texas GM of field operations Jamil Sabbagh told 6 News Monday the company will work to vaccinate up to 500 people a day at each of two drive-thru locations.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County is working with California-based company Curative to create two mass vaccination sites in Bell County. One of those sites, located at Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen, will begin operation Tuesday.

The vaccines are free and the public can sign up for an appointment online.

The public will need to provide a name and date of birth on site, as well as a photo ID if possible. A photo ID is not required for the vaccination, however.

Registration information:

Site 1: Leo Buckley Stadium, 500 N 38th St, Killeen, TX 76543

Opens April 20.

Will be open Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Site 2: Vista Community Church, 7051 Stonehollow, Temple, TX 76502

Opens April 27.

Will be open Tuesday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sabbagh told 6 News members of the public can expect to arrive at the site, pull in, confirm they have an appointment and then pull though to the vaccination area.

After vaccination, individuals will be monitored for 15 minutes. They may then register for the second dose appointment before leaving.