Bell County vaccine supply at risk of expiring, doses given to local hospital, three school districts

The health district said the doses were given to Cedar Crest Hospital, along with Killeen, Belton & Temple ISDs for teachers.

Due to the closures of Bell County vaccination centers on Thursday and Friday and the potential for more closures next week, Bell County health leaders have determined that the county has more doses at risk of expiring Monday than it has the capacity to distribute through its vaccination centers, the health district announced Saturday.

Approximately 2,334 doses were determined to be in danger of expiring by midnight Tuesday.

Judge David Blackburn said several courses of action were being taken to ensure that none of thawed vaccines are wasted, including using the existing vaccination waitlist, contacting a local healthcare provider, and engaging Bell County’s three largest school districts.

“Our first course of action was to determine the maximum number of new appointments we could add to our first dose sites on Saturday,” Blackburn said. “We were able to quickly fill those slots by reaching out directly to individuals on our waitlist.”

At the same time, the Bell County Public Health District contacted Cedar Crest Hospital in Belton to determine if the hospital had vaccinated all its staff and patients.

Blackburn said Cedar Crest advised they had not and would be willing to set up an emergency vaccine site to vaccinate their staff and patients.

“For the remaining doses, we focused on local groups that would both be able to mobilize quickly, scale to the numbers that were needed on short notice, and had internal medical staff capable of administering the doses,” Blackburn said. “To that end, we have worked with Bell County’s three largest school districts to organize vaccine drives for their teachers and staff members.”

Killeen Independent School District, Belton ISD, and Temple ISD each agreed to receive and administer 325 doses and will be hosting vaccine sites on Saturday.

Belton ISD said it would administer its doses to district employees Saturday at 11 a.m., at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center.