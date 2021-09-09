Belton ISD changing how it reports active COVID-19 cases

The district said its active-case dashboard will now separate lab-confirmed cases from the probable positive cases.

BELTON, Texas — Belton ISD announced Thursday that it updated its COVID-19 response plan, which includes how they report positive cases at its schools.

The district said its active-case dashboard will now separate lab-confirmed cases from the probable positive cases. This is different from last year and at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year where school officials reported both of those case types together, according to a Thursday news release.

Belton ISD is also requiring parents keep their children home to quarantine for 10 days if they come back with a positive COVID-19 test. However, the district said this can be different for children who are vaccinated and show no symptoms. No other details about this exception were given.

"This change is an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19 at schools and is supported by the Texas Education Agency’s latest guidance," the news release said.

When it comes to masks, the district said they remain a choice, but are highly recommended.