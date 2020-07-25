Belton ISD Superintendent to recommend delay of virtual and in-person learning

BELTON, Texas — Belton Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Matt Smith said he would recommend the board of trustees delay virtual and in-person learning to Sept. 8. Smith notified district staff and families in a YouTube video Friday.
The decision came one day after the Bell County Health Authority ordered all public and non-religious schools in the county to delay the start of in-person classes.
RELATED: Start of in-person classes in Bell County schools delayed until after Sept. 7, Health District announces
"We know from surveys and feedback events hosted this week with parents and staff that returning to at-school learning is important for a majority of our community," Smith said. "Teachers noted a need for additional time for planning and preparation."
The next school board meeting was scheduled for July 28.
The Temple Independent School District also chose to delay in-person and virtual learning to Sept. 8.
The Bell County Public Health District reported 1,594 active cases of coronavirus Thursday with 18 deaths. The positivity rate was 8.87%.
RELATED: All in-person classes delayed until after Sept. 7 in McLennan County, health authority orders