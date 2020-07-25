Belton ISD Superintendent to recommend delay of virtual and in-person learning

Superintendent Dr. Matt Smith said he would ask the board to delay all school until Sept. 8.

BELTON, Texas — Belton Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Matt Smith said he would recommend the board of trustees delay virtual and in-person learning to Sept. 8. Smith notified district staff and families in a YouTube video Friday.

The decision came one day after the Bell County Health Authority ordered all public and non-religious schools in the county to delay the start of in-person classes.

"We know from surveys and feedback events hosted this week with parents and staff that returning to at-school learning is important for a majority of our community," Smith said. "Teachers noted a need for additional time for planning and preparation."

The next school board meeting was scheduled for July 28.

The Temple Independent School District also chose to delay in-person and virtual learning to Sept. 8.