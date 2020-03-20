TYLER, Texas — Brookshire Grocery Company announced Thursday they company will pay their nearly 14,000 employees a bonus for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the company, the discretionary bonus will equal to one-half week's pay for active employyes.

“We want to show our appreciation for the incredible hard work and dedication of our employees supporting each other, our neighbors and communities during these unprecedented times,” said CEO Trent Brookshire in a statement. “As our stores are an essential destination for our communities, it’s been amazing to witness our team pull together to serve our customers like never before. We believe it is the right thing to do to give back to our partners as they have demonstrated grit, determination, commitment and care for our guests and communities over the past few weeks.”

The company says they are focused on giving their employees the recognition they deserve for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.