Cancelled: 2020 Austin City Limits Music Festival

ACL called the decision "the only responsible solution"

AUSTIN, Texas — As coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state of Texas, the Austin City Limits Music Festival announced on their Instagram page that they are cancelling this years festivities.

"Austin City Limits Music Festival will no longer be taking place in 2020," the release read. "We would have loved to put on another memorable show this year, however, with the uncertainly surrounding the current situation in Texas, this decision is the only responsible solution."

The organizers said they will return to Zilker Park next October to celebrate their 20th Anniversary and encouraged those who purchased tickets for this year, to hold onto them to "lock in access to next year's festival at 2019 prices."

They also announced that refunds will be given for fans who purchased tickets directly through the festival and cannot attend next year's announced dates, October 1-3 and October 8-10, 2021.

If you purchased tickets through the festival they are asking you to check your email in the coming days with information on both options.