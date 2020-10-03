TEMPLE, Pa. —

Caraday Healthcare released a statement that said they are following guidelines by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Texas Health and Human Services and the World Health Organization when it comes to the coronavirus.

The statement said Caraday Healthcare is making efforts toward protecting their facilities by using communication, education, screening, infection prevention practices, diligent infection control efforts, surveillance of signs and symptoms, and timely intervention.

The list of questions that are frequently asked along with answers from Caraday Healthcare is listed below:

What specific steps are you taking to protest your residents from coronavirus? We are following the guidance and recommendations of Texas Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization. We have a designated Infection Preventionist who oversees the facility infection control program to ensure compliance with current evidence-based standards.

Signage is posted alerting visitors and vendors to self-screening prior to entry and providing a direct contact number for the administrator to discuss specifics.

The administration is meeting with both Resident and Family Councils to ensure current updates are communicated. Are you limiting visiting hours to your facility due to concerns about coronavirus as of right now? Visitors are being asked to complete a brief questionnaire regarding signs and symptoms of illness, recent travel history and, or any contact they may have had with someone who has been ill or traveled. Additionally, visitors may be further screened if displaying any signs of illness and may be asked not to enter the facility. Have any events at your facility been canceled or changed due to concerns about coronavirus? Not at present, though any suspected cases of flu or other contagious pathogens could alter planned events. Is there anything family members and visitors can do to help protect loved ones? Family members and visitors should refrain from visiting residents if they have any flu-like symptoms or fever. Additionally, they should contact the facility administrator prior to visiting if they have been out of the country in the last two weeks and, or suspect they may have been in contact with someone who is ill. In lieu of visiting, the facility may be able to arrange for Skype, facetime, and telephone contact with their loved ones.

