Fort Hood hospital opens vaccine appointments for ages 16+ this week

Appointments are available for March 30, April 1 and April 2 for eligible beneficiaries. Here's what you need to know.

FORT HOOD, Texas — The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center announced Monday that first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses of Pfizer will be available later this week for eligible beneficiaries 16 or older.

The beneficiaries have to schedule their appointments for Tuesday, March 30, Thursday, April 1 or Friday, April 2.

Their first appointment can be scheduled online at www.tricareonline.com or by phone through the Patient Appointment Line at (254) 288-8888.

The second appointment needs to be scheduled through the Patient Appointment Line.

There are no walk-in appointments available. Beneficiaries are asked to bring a valid DOD ID card and their CDC vaccination card if receiving a second dose.

The vaccination site is located at the Abrams gym, building 23001, on 62nd Street and Support Avenue. It's open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This news comes the day all adults are allowed to get the COVID-19 vaccine.