Carnival implements new mask policy after cruise out of Galveston reports COVID cases

The cruise line said the mask policy was issued out of an abundance of caution.

GALVESTON, Texas — Carnival is implementing a new fleetwide mask policy early on Carnival Vista after several positive cases of COVID were detected on board, according to a statement from the cruise line.

According to Cruisemapper.com, the Carnival Vista is currently docked in Cozumel, Mexico. The cruise ship will be returning to Galveston once it completes its seven-day trip to the western Caribbean.

The cruise line released this full statement below:

“We have implemented our new fleetwide mask policy early on Carnival Vista, given that we are managing a small number of positive cases on board. Our pre-established protocols of vaccinated guests and crew, testing, enhanced medical capabilities and contact tracing anticipated the potential for positive cases, and they are designed to adapt to various scenarios. We have identified and tested close contacts and anyone who tested positive is in isolation. The decision to implement the mask policy was made in an abundance of caution, given our focus on the health and safety of our guests and crew. The voyage will continue as planned and we are dedicated to continuing to provide our guests with a fun and safe vacation. We appreciate the support of our Carnival Vista guests, who have been extremely supportive as we implemented the policy Wednesday evening.”

Carnival Cruise Line masks and physical distancing policy (effective with sailings departing august 7, 2021)

"We strongly encourage all guests to wear face masks when indoors, particularly guests who are unvaccinated, including children under the age of 12 who should wear masks in public areas, except when eating or drinking. All guests age 2 and older will be required to wear face masks in elevators and in designated indoor entertainment areas, all retail shops, and in the casino, except when eating or drinking. Guests will be required to wear face masks prior to being seated in our main dining rooms and in the Lido Buffet area and occasionally in other designated areas where larger number of guests may congregate (signs will be posted). Additionally, masks are required at any indoor activity with children under 12 years, (i.e., Build-A-Bear®, Family Harbor, Sky Zone®).

"Vaccinated guests are not required to maintain physical distance on board the ship.

"ll guests must wear masks during the entire embarkation and debarkation process (at the home port and ports of call, including the onboard pre-debarkation process), during water shuttle operations, any Carnival-approved shore excursions and while on any transportation vehicles. Additionally, when going ashore, guests must be prepared to follow all local guidance regarding masks and physical distancing. The status of local guidelines will be shared with guests prior to debarkation at the destination.

"NOTE: Alaska health officials monitoring the situation ashore have strongly recommended that all guests, including those fully vaccinated, wear a face mask at all times while indoors and also outside when physical distancing cannot be maintained. U.S. regulations require all persons to wear a face mask on public transportation including buses, trains, vans, airports, aircraft and dayboats. It is recommended that unvaccinated guests maintain physical distancing as follows:

Indoors – Remain at least 5 feet from others not in your cruise companion group. As such, we encourage you to take the stairs whenever possible, if you are able to do so.

Outdoors – Remain at least 3 feet from others when not wearing a mask and not in your cruise companion group."