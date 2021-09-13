A dozen countries, territories added to CDC list to 'avoid travel' due to COVID-19

The CDC said those who must travel to these countries should be fully vaccinated first.

Gaza, the West Bank, Afghanistan and Saint Kitts are among a dozen countries and territories added to a growing list the top U.S. health agency is warning Americans to avoid due to COVID-19. For those who must travel to these areas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are urging them to make sure they are fully vaccinated first.

These places were added to the Level 4 (Very High) risk level Monday:

The CDC says people should "avoid travel" to these countries. But under Israel, it takes the extra step to say people should avoid "all" travel to the West Bank and Gaza.

On the alerts for these nations, the CDC warns that "even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants" and that travelers should still wear a mask and stay six feet apart from others if visiting there.

The CDC reminds Americans that if they are fully vaccinated, they do not need to get tested for COVID to travel abroad unless the place they are visiting requires it.

Fully vaccinated travelers do not need to self-quarantine after arriving in the U.S. But the CDC said passengers must either provide a negative COVID-19 test no more than three days before flying to the U.S. or must have documented proof they have recovered from COVID within the previous 90 days.

Dozens of other nations were already on the list that Americans are urged to avoid, which can be seen on the CDC website.

There is, of course, another reason for Americans to consider avoiding visiting Afghanistan. The U.S. ended its nearly 20-year war there last month, with the last American troops leaving the country on Aug. 30, and the Taliban have retaken control. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a congressional hearing Monday that roughly 100 U.S. citizens remain along with about “several thousand” green card holders.