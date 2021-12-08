Central Texas blood centers scrambling as donations, drives are down because of COVID-19

Numbers-wise, Carter BloodCare has been hit hard by the effects of the pandemic.

KILLEEN, Texas — Blood supplies have dipped to a 30-year low since the beginning of the pandemic over a year ago and according to Carter BloodCare, only 4% of blood donors are actively giving blood.

Thursday afternoon, in a partnership between the City of Killeen and Carter BloodCare, both the Killeen Fire Department and Killeen Police Department were on hand in a "boots vs. badges" event to help get people out to donate blood and pick their favorite department.

"Our hospitals stopped elective surgeries because of the COVID-19 pandemic so they weren't needing as many blood units and now that everything is up and running, they are trying to catch up so we are trying to catch up and send them the blood that they need," said Stephanie Jardot with Carter BloodCare.

Sandra Minor was one of many who showed up and called the opportunity to come together to make a difference "incredible."

"This is to save lives," Minor said. "To make a difference and to be a part of a need and it is a need with so much going on now."

Blood is essential and it can't be manufactured and the need for donors is high, especially on the heels of the first wave of the pandemic.

Numbers-wise, Carter BloodCare has been hit hard by the effects of the pandemic. Last year saw the organization collect 53,000 less units of blood from pre-pandemic 2019 while hosting about 1,200 less blood drives because of the pandemic.

"Blood isn't something that you can buy at Walmart or on Amazon, it is something that is given by the community and people," Jardot said.

The blood drive was deemed a success as many first-time blood donors came out and registered to be a solution to a growing problem, but more is needed.

Minor, who was turned away because Carter BloodCare reached their allotment needed for the day, said she was thankful but promised she would be back when it's time again.

"Giving blood is going to give back to those who need," she said. "We had the community come together and they gave! Regardless to the fear of COVID-19 or not, they felt a need to make a difference and to save a life."

Carter BloodCare said they are on track to host 6,100 blood drives and collect around 120,000 units of blood in 2021.