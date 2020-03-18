CENTRAL, Texas — This story will be continuously updated.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

Today's top headlines

4:45 P.M.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health district confirmed the sixth case of coronavirus in McLennan County and released more details on the fifth reported case.

The fifth case is a 59-year-old male with a travel history to Wyoming.

The newest sixth case was confirmed as a 27-year-old male with an unconfirmed travel history. This case was confirmed at 11:45 a.m.

2 P.M.

Bell County State of Disaster

Bell County Judge David Blackburn declared the count in a state of disaster as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the area.

The Bell County Public Health Department’s Amanda Robison-Chadwell reported that there are two more cases of COVID-19. That brought the total to five cases, with one case in Belton, two in Temple, one in Killeen, and one in Bell County.

12:30 P.M.

Temple cancels Bloomin’ Temple, closes city buildings

The City of Temple canceled Bloomin’ Temple and closed government buildings, museums, pools and recreation facilities to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The city said most services would continue online, by phone or by appointment. The measures go into effect March 19.

11:40 P.M.

City of Robinson declares state of disaster

The City of Robinson declared a state of disaster following the report that five people in McLennan County tested positive for the coronavirus.

The declaration takes effect March 18 at midnight and said restaurants will not allow the number of dine-in customers in the facility at one time to exceed one-half of its occupancy limit or 50 people, whichever is less. Restaurants with or without a drive-thru services may provide takeout, delivery, or drive-thru services as permitted by law.

Businesses are also required to provide social distancing of at least six feet between each dining party.

Public or private community gatherings, as defined in the declaration, are prohibited anywhere in the city.

Furthermore, indoor recreational facilities, including gyms and health studios, along with the community center, senior center, municipal court and Peplow Park are closed.

The move allows the city to allocate resources, use personnel and enact measures to prevent the spread the coronavirus.

10 A.M.

Waco-McLennan County Health District confirms five cases

The Waco-McLennan County Health District announced that McLennan County currently has five cases of COVID-19, making these the first confirmed cases in the county.

Health district Director Dr. Brenda Gray said all five of the cases were travel related.

Here are the details on the cases:

The first case is a 64-year-old man who returned from Israel on March 12. One of the people he traveled with lives in Bell County.

The second case is a 68-year-old man from Ecuador visiting family in McLennan County.

The third and fourth cases were a couple who traveled to New York. The 56-year-old man and 52-year-old woman are both professors at Baylor University, according to the university. Baylor said the two did not return to campus and are currently in self-isolation.

The fifth case was brought to the health district’s attention the morning of Wednesday, March 18 and are trying to locate the person.

TUESDAY, MARCH 17

7:10 P.M.

Two Killeen Educators Association members in self-quarantine

The Killeen Educators Association released a statement late Tuesday that said two of its members were in self-quarantine due to secondary exposure to a person being tested for the coronavirus.

If the test comes back positive, at least seven other people will be directly impacted, including several Killeen ISD employees, according to the association.

8:30 P.M.

Bell County identifies third coronavirus case

The Bell County Public Health District identified a third positive cases of coronavirus. The case is awaiting confirmation from the Center for Disease Control.

The third individual is a man between the ages of 70 and 80 with a recent travel history to South Africa. According to the health district, they initiated a self-isolation protocol.

3:30 P.M.

TxDOT taking action to keep employees and public safe

The Texas Department of Transportation said they are acting to reduce the risk of the coronavirus by postponing or canceling in-person public hearings and gatherings through April 3.

However, they said the date was subject to change. The Texas Transportation Commission’s March 26 meeting will be excluded.

Work on transportation system projects will continue and outside restrooms will stay available at all times. They will be cleaned regularly between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Safety rest areas on highways throughout the sate will also stay open.

The TxDOT’s 12 Travel Information Center will close their lobbies until further notice to help protect against the coronavirus. Travelers can still speak with center counselors about road conditions or travel information between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. by calling 1-800-452-9292.

11:15 A.M.

Killeen ISD superintendent says return to school date not official yet

Killeen ISD superintendent Dr. John Craft said no official decision had been made as of Tuesday on when schools would reopen but he said they hoped to resume March 23.

Craft also said if classes do resume, parents would not be required to send their kids. He said any child kept at home would not be considered truant.

If classes do not resume, Craft said the district was working on a plan to offer online learning as well as providing hard copies of schoolwork for parents to pick up from the school.

“We won’t now how to decide until later this week,” Craft said. “We will make calculated decisions based on how the situation evolves.”

8:50 A.M.

Brazos County announces first positive case of coronavirus

The Brazos County Health District confirmed its first case of coronavirus.

According to the health district, the patient is a female in her 20s and is not associated with Texas A&M University or Blinn College.

The BCHD is coordinating with the Texas Department of State Health Services to investigate who she was in contact with. Health officials will contact those people directly.

Currently, the immediate health risk to the general public is low.

MONDAY, MARCH 16

7:30 P.M.

Baylor University postpones May commencement ceremonies, extends online instruction

Baylor University will extend online instruction for the rest of the spring semester.

The university also postponed May commencement ceremonies, following the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the federal, state and local health officials.

The university asked in a press release that students and faculty do not return to retrieve belongings until a safe, orderly process later in the semester is established. There will also be restricted access to residence halls to only students who have no other option than to be on campus starting Monday.

Baylor said they will still confer degrees in May and plan to invite May graduates to walk the stage in August.

6:40 P.M.

Waco ISD authorizes superintendent to pay employees during school closure

The Waco ISD Board of Trustee passed a resolution at an emergency meeting Monday that delegated authority to Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon to ensure all district employees are paid during school closures.

“During these times it’s important that we act responsibly and with care for our employees,” Kincannon said. “This resolution will guarantee all of our staff receive a paycheck to take care of their families. I thank the board for taking this action for the wellbeing of our community.”

This action taken by the school board also means Waco ISD students an staff won’t have to make up days the district is closed.

6:10 P.M.

Bell County 911 callers will be screened to determine coronavirus risk

After Bell County officials confirmed a second presumptive positive case of coronavirus, the City of Temple is continuing to take preventive measures to minimize risks for residents and city staff during city business and operations.

The proactive measures are as follows:

When residents call 911, Bell County Communications will ask a series of screening questions to help determine if the patient is at risk of having coronavirus. If those questions show a positive response, the following precautions will be taken:

Only responders required to properly handle the call will be dispatched. The first emergency response agency to arrive will have one crew member enter the building and take precautions to minimize the possibility of virus transmission. The patient will be evaluated, and if further responders are required for proper care, they will enter the building. The patient will be transported to the appropriate medical facility if needed after consultation with Medical Control Physicians. The patient will be transported using the proper protective measures. After treatment/transport is completed, any equipment used will be disinfected per established protocols.

The Fire Chief/Emergency Manager will continue to monitor the situation and if further action is required by CDC/Public Health guidance, the department will take the appropriate actions to assure they are followed.

Temple Police Protocols

The Temple Police Department encouraged its employees to follow the CDC’s recommendations for personal hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The department is increasing sanitation efforts throughout its building, including areas where there is a high rate of public contact. Officers have also been encouraged to routinely sanitize their vehicles and equipment. Officers have been issued gloves and masks to protect themselves and those they come in contact with.

While public schools remain closed, TPD will allocate its School Resource Officers to patrol shopping districts to prevent and respond to potential issues. The department encourages residents to remain patient and calm while shopping. For the next four weeks, TPD will not hold any educational classes or community events. This measure will be revisited as the situation continues to unfold.

To reduce instances of in-person contact, residents are encouraged to use the department’s online reporting system by clicking the “Report a Crime” tab on the Police Department’s website.

Anyone needing to utilize the departments fingerprinting services should call 254-298-5575 to schedule an appointment. Fingerprinting will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. on Fridays until further notice.

The TPD’s top priority continues to be the safety of its citizens and the protection of its employees. The department is reviewing its operational plans to prepare for any changes to services or staffing shortages that may be caused by this virus. At this time, TPD has not experienced any staffing shortages or major impacts to services.

Municipal Court

While Municipal Court proceedings have been cancelled this week following guidance from the Texas Supreme Court, the Municipal Court clerk’s office remains open. Future court schedules are still being determined.

Residents are asked to call or email the court remotely in order to get the most up to date information about their case. Due to health concerns regarding in-person court appearances, the Temple Municipal Court will begin accepting appearances by email, fax or letter. Requests by email, fax or letter should be postmarked or received by the scheduled court date.

Public Meetings

Due to CDC guidance on social distancing, the City of Temple will be holding virtual meetings for the Temple by Design Draft Comprehensive Plan instead of the previously planned open house forums. To participate, please click here to view the presentation and leave a comment on each slide. To learn more about the Draft Comprehensive plan, visit the City of Temple website.

Any planned public meetings where “social distancing” can be maintained will continue as scheduled, including the City Council workshop and regular meeting. The City Council workshop has been moved to the McLane Room on the 3rd floor of the Temple Public Library in order to allow for more space to meet the CDC’s “social distancing” guidelines. The City Council meeting will still take place in Council Chambers at Temple City Hall.

Emergency Management Updates

The City of Temple will continue to update residents with the latest developments using the coronavirus information page on the City of Temple website. All residents are still being asked to follow precautions from the Bell County Health District:

Stay home if you are sick and avoid contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unclean hands.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a disinfectant.

Don’t travel to areas with active community spread of the coronavirus.

Wash your hands with soap and water regularly and use hand sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol content when soap and water are not available.

3:05 P.M.

Magnolia to close all properties in response to coronavirus pandemic

Magnolia announced Monday it would close Magnolia Market, the Silos grounds, Silos Baking Co., Magnolia Press, Magnolia Table and Little Shop on Bosque.

The company said they hoped to reopen on March 30.

"Our online shop at magnolia.com will remain open during this time, and our guest services team will be standing by to answer any questions you may have," the post on Instagram said. "Please be safe, and we can't wait to see you all soon."

1:50 P.M.

Bell County to postpone non-essential hearings through April 10

An administrative order was released by Bell County on Monday that ordered Bell County courts to only provide essential functions and hearings beginning March 16 through April 10.

Essential functions include criminal magistrate proceedings, CPS removal hearings, temporary restraining orders, temporary injunctions, juvenile detention hearings and family violence protective orders.

1:05 P.M.

Trudeau closes Canadian border to non-citizens

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced he is closing his country's borders to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident amid the coronavirus pandemic.

11:30 A.M.

Coronavirus vaccine trial starts in Seattle

U.S. researchers began trials on an experimental coronavirus vaccine as a healthy volunteer was given the first shot.

The National Institutes of health is funding the trial taking place at Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. Testing began with 45 young, healthy volunteers with different doses of shots co-developed by NIH and Moderna Inc.

The goal of the first phase of this study is to learn about the vaccine's safety and see how the immune system responds to it.

11 A.M.

SAT, ACT cancel spring exams due to coronavirus

Spring dates for college admissions test are being rescheduled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The groups that administer the ACT and SAT exams annouced they are putting off their next nationwide examinations. The SAT set for May 2 has been canceled, and the makeups for the March 14th exam, scheduled for march 28, have also been canceled.

9:10 A.M.

Abbott waives STAAR testing requirements

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday morning that he has waived the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, testing requirements for the 2019-2020.

Abbott also requested that the U.S. Department of Education waive federal testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year.

9 A.M.

Bell County identifies second presumptive case or coronavirus

A second presumptive positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in Bell County, the Bell County Public Health District said Monday morning.

The individual is a 70-year-old man living in the Belton extraterritorial jurisdiction with a travel history to Europe.

Bell County Public Health has initiated a self-isolation protocol and contact tracing for this case.

Bell County is currently in Stage 2 of its COVID-19 action plan.

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

Woodway man in self-quarantine after indirect exposure to COVID-19

A Woodway man requested to self-quarantine after his roommate was exposed to the Bell County man who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Woodway city manager said the man works in the public safety department and has no symptoms of coronavirus. However, he requested they self-quarantine in an abundance of caution although he and his roommate were not showing any symptoms of the virus.

The Woodway employee's regular job functions do not put them in direct contact with the public.

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

8:50 P.M.

City of Waco closes certain facilities to the public

The City of Waco closed certain facilities to the public beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday, March 14 through at least midnight on March 29.

Facilities closed to the public include

City of Waco Public Libraries

Cameron Park Zoo

City of Waco Community Centers

City of Waco Senior Centers

Waco Convention Center & Visitors’ Bureau

Texas Ranger Hall of Fame

Waco Mammoth National Monument

Riverbend Ballpark/Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex

The city also said all rental facilities will be suspended through March 29. That includes park pavilions, athletic fields, Cameron Park Clubhouse and the Multi-Purpose Center.

Cottonwood Creek Golf Course will remain open for public play, but all scheduled events will be temporarily suspended through March 29.

The city also said gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited and that gatherings of more than 10 people are not recommended. They also urged people not to attend non-essential gatherings to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

5:45 P.M.

Central Texas VA announces additional safety precautions

The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System said they are taking extra precautions to limit coronavirus exposure.

Starting March 16, TVHCS clinics said they will conduct mandatory screening to identify individuals who may have symptoms of respiratory illness and direct them for further treatment. The Temple and Waco Medical Centers started conducting screenings on March 16.

CTHCS includes the following medical centers and outpatient clinics:

Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple

Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Waco

Austin Outpatient Clinic

Brownwood Community Based Outpatient Clinic

Cedar Park CBOC

College Station CBOC

LaGrange CBOC

Palestine CBOC

Temple Clinic Annex

Joint VA/DoD Sleep Center in Killeen

The Central Texas VA said that veterans concerned they may have symptoms of the coronavirus, flu or cold call 1-800-423-2111.

5:40 P.M.

Central Texas schools close in response to the coronavirus outbreak

Schools across Bell and McLennan counties announced extended spring breaks in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

More area universities also announced closures.

Most of the schools are offering curbside breakfast and lunch for kids.

The full list of closures and services offered can be found here.

3 P.M.

City of Temple cancels all events, increases cleaning measures

The City of Temple followed the recommendations of county health officials and is taking precautionary measures to protect against the coronavirus.

The city canceled all city events and said that any planned public meetings or forums where Bell County's social distancing guidelines can be maintained will continue as scheduled.

"The safety of our residents, visitors, and city staff remains our highest priority," Public Relations Manager Laurie Simmons said.

Starting March 12, the city custodial staff began implementing additional cleaning procedures in all city facilities including spraying all public entryway door handles and door knobs with hospital type disinfectant.

2:50 P.M.

Waco are school districts extend spring break in response to coronavirus threat

Waco area schools began announcing they were extending their spring breaks to slow the spread of the coronavirus among the student communities.

These schools announced an additional week of spring break, from March 16-20:

Bruceville-Eddy

Axtell

Bosqueville

China Spring

Moody

Oglesby

Riesel

Valley Mills

Mart

Hallsburg

These schools extended spring break by two weeks, from March 16-27:

Connally

Lorena

LaVega

McGregor

Midway

Robinson

Waco

West

Greater Waco area school superintendents met to discuss their collective response to the coronavirus threat.

There are currently no confirmed cases in McLennan County. In neighboring Bell County, there is one presumptive positive case of the coronavirus. The case is in the process of undergoing confirmatory testing with the CDC.

2:15 P.M.

Fort Hood takes more protection measures against coronavirus

Fort Hood officials recommended that all military, civilians, family members and visitors on post take action to protect themselves and others from contracting the coronavirus.

In response to Bell County’s announcement, Fort Hood said to:

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds with soap and water.

• Cover your cough/sneeze with a tissue, then throw it in the trash; cough/sneeze into your elbow if tissues are unavailable.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Ensure all immunizations are up to date, including your seasonal flu shot.

• Stay home if you are sick, and avoid close contact with family members and pets.

• Create an emergency preparedness kit.

• Create a pet disaster preparedness kit.

• Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• If you are sick, call your medical provider for instructions on receiving care before going to the clinic

• Stay informed by routinely checking reliable sources of information such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and your local public health agencies.

You can find more information on the CRDAMC website.

12:30 P.M.

Texas governor activates National Guard in response to the coronavirus

Gov. Greg Abbott activated the Texas National Guard in order to be prepared to assist with response efforts against the coronavirus.

Members of the Texas National Guard that are healthcare employees and first responders are not included in the activation.

When the announcement was made, Gov. Abbott said no members of the Guard were needed to be deployed.

11:20 A.M.

President Trump declares national emergency on coronavirus

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday afternoon to bolster funding for fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump said the emergency would open up nearly $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak. He also said they would be waiving interest on federally owned students loans in effort to ease financial impact of the virus outbreak.

He also asked every hospital in the U.S. to activate their emergency preparedness plan.

8:50 A.M.

First presumptive case of coronavirus in Bell County

Bell County Public Health District identified the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 late Thursday night.

The case is in the process of undergoing confirmatory testing with the CDC.

The individual is a 29-year-old man in Belton with a travel history in Barcelona and Paris from March 4 to March 10.

Bell County Public Health has initiated self-isolation protocol and contact tracing for this case.