Would Central Texans get the COVID-19 vaccine if offered? We asked, you answered.

Of the few people 6 News spoke with, those who said they wouldn't get the vaccine cited the side effects and having a 'very strong' immune system.

TEMPLE, Texas — A poll conducted this month by National Public Radio showed that nearly half of Donald Trump's supporters won't get the COVID-19 vaccine, while only 10-percent of President Joe Biden's supporters would also say no to the vaccine.

6 News took to the streets to see what Central Texans thought of the vaccine and whether they would take it, if offered.

"No, I don't trust it yet," said Greg Douglas when asked if he would take the vaccine. "I don't know if they've got all the bugs out of it and I've heard too many people get sick from it."

While Douglas said he thinks vaccine developers need to work on it a little more, Carol, on the other hand, said she and her husband have both gotten it.

"I believe in vaccines. I mean, we've eliminated polio because of vaccines. I believe in science and I have a science background," she said.

Of those who agreed to talk to us on camera, only two said they wouldn't take the vaccine if offered. Diego Benitez said he isn't yet eligible to take it yet but would when he has the chance.

"I would take it, yes, for safety," Benitez said. "The more of us that are vaccinated, there will be less spread of the virus."

Robert Stevens won't be taking the vaccine if offered because he thinks his immune system is strong enough and he hasn't gotten sick yet.

"I hardly ever get sick and if I do, it's going to be my allergies or a sinus cold," he said. "I believe my immune system is very strong and since this whole thing started, I still haven't gotten sick."

Jeff Penfeld is fully vaccinated and said he hopes others will do so as well because it's time to get back to life the way that it always was.

"I wanted to be vaccinated and I just want to get back to normal," Penfeld said.

While getting the vaccine is voluntary, I asked Douglas and Stevens what it would it take and who they need to hear from to get them to change their minds, if that's at all possible.

"I don't know," Stevens said. "I guess I will have to say my inner spirit and maybe some signs and stuff like that, you know, different things that happen around the world."

Douglas said it comes down to the side effects for him.