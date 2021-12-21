'It is in your community' | Central Texas officials say Omicron is the most contagious variant so far

Officials have confirmed positive cases of the Omicron variant in both Bell County and McLennan County. Here's what we know so far.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Omicron is now in Central Texas. Some officials said it is the most contagious COVID-19 variant so far. No one can say exactly how dangerous it is because the science isn't out yet.

6 News reached out to local health districts and Baylor Scott and White Tuesday to find out what officials know so far.

Bell County Public Health District Chief Epidemiologist Costa Claver told 6 News Tuesday they just got their first positive case last week.

"It spreads very fast and it is very contagious some research is comparing it with the deadly Delta virus," Claver said.

McLennan County Public Health District spokeswoman Kelly Craine said the same thing.

Craine told 6 News Tuesday, some new information is showing the virus to be even more contagious than Delta with people developing symptoms in just a few days.

"You could be exposed on Monday and Wednesday you start having symptoms," Craine said. "Delta, we know, is very serious and deadly. Omicron spreads much faster. The spread time of Delta was three, four, or five days before you would see a jump on cases. Omicron is one to two days."

Craine said, according to the CDC, Omicron is now the dominant strain in the United States.

McLane Children’s Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dominic Lucia told 6 News he anticipates Omicron will soon account for most new cases in Central Texas as well.

"When we look down at Houston they went from ten percent to twenty five percent just in a couple days and we are expecting that same change in the next few days," Lucia said.

While one or two cases might not seem like a cause for concern, Health Districts can't catch all cases that come in. Samples in a new case must be sent to a lab for genomic sequencing and cases are generally selected at random so the labs are not overrun. If a new variant shows up in a random sample, it is very likely there are many more.

Many cases in Central Texas are sent to state labs but Baylor Scott and White in Temple can do genomic sequencing in house as well. Lucia said they are already finding more cases.

"Because we are on the front end of this, every positive we get we are checking to see if it is Omicron or delta. That is happening right at the moment," Lucia said. "Omicron represents around ten percent of our cases but we fully expect that to change."

That said, Health officials still do not know exactly how dangerous Omicron is. Lucia said people who have been vaccinated, or who have already been infected by COVID-19, can still catch this new variant as well.

The latest research, however, shows that people who are fully vaccinated or who have received the booster will have only mild symptoms.

"We are hearing, if you are fully vaccinated, typically it is a milder illness. It feels like a cold and the main symptom is fatigue," Craine said. "For those that are unvaccinated I don't have an answer. We will have to see as it plays out."

Craine told 6 News people infected by Omicron don't always lose their sense of smell either.

Lucia said the science is still not out on exactly how dangerous Omicron is for unvaccinated people.

"We know that people who have boosted the vaccine have less chance of being severely ill," Lucia said.

The latest studies also show different vaccines are working to different degrees. Lucia said Moderna seems to provide the best protection and Pfizer provides less. Both Lucia and Craine said people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine six months ago should now get a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer instead, even though it is a different type of vaccine.

"If you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should get a booster that is either Pfizer or Moderna," Craine said. "Johnson & Johnson doesn't boost effectively against Omicron."