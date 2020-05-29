TEMPLE, Texas — The Bell County Public Health district reported "several cases" associated with The Peanut Gallery, according to Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell.

The day care center in Temple has reportedly closed as a result of the cases linked to it.

"Most of the cases are from the same family," she said in a release.

The health district instructed the day care on how to properly clean and sanitize the facility and told the center to keep the positive cases and those with close contact from returning for 14 days.

According to the release, the day care is reaching out to the individuals who are impacted. The day care is also working with the health district to address any concerns.

This story is developing and will be updated as 6 News receives information.