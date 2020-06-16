TEMPLE, Texas — A child who has been attending the summer program at the Ralph Wilson Youth Club has tested positive for COVID-19 prompting the immediate closure of the facility today for extensive cleaning.

The child, who was in attendance at the club when they learned of the exposure, was immediately located and placed under the supervision of the head nurse until their parent arrived to pick them up.

The RWYC said they made the decision to close for 24-hours for cleaning after discussions with the Bell County Public Health District reassured them that remaining open would not pose a health threat to the community.

The club is asking parents to watch their children closely for symptoms related to COVID-19 and said they will remain committed to a detailed screening process of all employees and kids prior to entering the facility.

They also said they will continue to operate at a reduced capacity while mandating that all employees wear face coverings. The Ralph Wilson Youth Club is scheduled to re-open on Wednesday, June 17.

