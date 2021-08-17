Killeen city officials, alongside Mayor Jose Segarra, roll out vaccine campaign

City leaders want residents to remain vigilant about COVID vaccine information and the delta variant.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen, alongside Mayor Jose Segarra, are planning a COVID-19 vaccine campaign to encourage residents to get vaccinated over the next several weeks, according to city officials.

The campaign began Aug. 13 with the release of the first video in a series of public service announcements (PSAs). Informational fliers were also released the following day to the Bell County Health District, as well as other health professionals. According to an official statement, the city plans on including informational filers in resident water bills.

City officials say residents can text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) for a list of nearby locations to receive the vaccine along with information about rides and free childcare. This information is included in all the videos and filers as told in a official statement. Residents may also call the connected hotline at 1-800-232-0233 for the same information.

A message from City of Killeen Mayor - Jose Segarra: Getting your COVID-19 shots is as easy as 1, 2, 3! #GetYourShotsKilleen #ProtectKilleen #DoYourPartGetYourShots Posted by City of Killeen, Texas - Government on Friday, August 13, 2021

City leaders want residents to remain vigilant about the vaccine, the delta variant and the information set out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.