City of Killeen to continue offering COVID-19 vaccines and rapid tests

WACO, Texas — The City of Killeen will continue to offer free COVID-19 vaccines and 15-minute rapid tests at a drive-thru site over the next two weeks, according to city officials.

Officials say no appointments are needed, but a phone number and/or email address is required.

The site will be at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S W S Young Dr., from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4 and Sept.9 to Sept.10. The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine will only be available and booster shots will only be available for those with immunocompromised with a doctor's note, officials say.

Medical officials say the vaccine are for those who are at least 12 years old.

The rapid test will be available to all ages with parental supervision and permission; results will be texted to participants.

Killeen Emergency Management Services partnered with the Texas Division of Emergency Services and the Texas Military Department in August, prompting a total of 2,757 COVID-19 tests and 505 vaccinations at the dual site.

According to the Bell County Health District, the Delta variant of the coronavirus now accounts for more than 95% of all COVID-19 cases in the country, and evidence suggests it is twice as contagious as the original COVID-19 virus. COVID-19 and Delta variant cases among children are on the rise and the county has multiple children in local hospitals suffering from complications of this virus.

On Aug. 5, the Bell County Public Health District raised its COVID-19 threat level to the highest tier-- Level 1-- which is severe, uncontrolled community transmission.