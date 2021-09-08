City of Killeen offering free Pfizer shots, COVID-19 rapid tests this week

The site will be operating on Sept. 9 through Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Killeen Special Events Center.

KILLEEN, Texas — The video above was posted in August 2021.

The City of Killeen will be offering free Pfizer vaccines and COVID-19 rapid tests at a drive-thru site this week.

The site will be operating on Sept. 9 through Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Killeen Special Events Center.

Vaccines and tests are only available while supplies last, the city said.

The city added that it will have booster shots available for people who are immunocompromised with a doctor's note. The vaccine is also only available to those who are at least 12 years old. Their 15-minute rapid tests, however, are available to any age, the city said.

No appointment is required. However, the city said you must provide a phone number and/or email address.

Over Labor Day weekend, the city was able to give 139 vaccines and conduct 1,309 tests. Out of those tests, 163 were positive cases, the city said.

If you want a list of nearby locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, text your zip code to GETVAX (438829). Along with the nearby sites, you'll also get information about free childcare and getting a ride to your nearest vaccine location.