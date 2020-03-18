ROBINSON, Texas — The City of Robinson declared a local state of disaster Wednesday after the news that five people in McLennan County had tested positive for coronavirus.

Mayor Bert Echterling said the measure will allow the city to allocate resources, utilize personnel and enact procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

According to the declaration signed by Mayor Bert Echterling, beginning Wednesday at 11:59 p.m., a restaurant shall not allow the number of dine-in customers at any one time to exceed one-half of its occupancy limit or 50 persons, whichever is less and a restaurant with or without drive-thru service or drive-through restaurants; may provide take out, delivery, or drive-through services as allowed by law.

Indoor recreational facilities, including a gym or health studio shall close.

The city also closed the community center, senior center, municipal court, and Peplow Park.

Public or private community gatherings, as defined in the declaration, are prohibited anywhere in the City of Robinson

Businesses are also required to provide social distancing of at least six feet between each dining party.

The city council scheduled a special called city council meeting for March 23 at 6 p.m. to discuss the exertion of this order.

The city said it would work with its partners to ensure sewer, water and solid waste services continue.