TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple announced Wednesday it would cancel Bloomin' Temple and close government buildings, museums, pools and recreation facilities.

The city said most services would continue online, by phone or by appointment.

"Due to updated recommendations from the CDC and local health officials, the City of Temple has made the decision to close city facilities to public walk-in traffic beginning March 19," the city said in a press release.

The Temple Police Department lobby will remain open, but residents are urged to report crimes online or call ahead whenever possible, and appointments must be made for fingerprinting. The Police Department’s main number is 254-298-5500.

Drive-thru service for water bill payments will remain open at the Utility Billing Office located inside the Municipal Court Building on 3rd Street in Downtown Temple. Residents can also pay their bills online. The City is suspending cutoffs for water utility services during this declared pandemic to ensure health and safety can be maintained.

The Temple Public Library will still offer books and other materials for check-out with curbside delivery service, but residents are asked to call ahead (254-298-5556) or place a hold online for their requested materials. There are also online e-book services available to those with a library card through the Temple Public Library Website.

All outdoor parks, as well as Sammons Golf Course, will remain open at this time, but park restrooms will be closed. All city recreation classes and leagues are cancelled. Organized sports teams will not be allowed to use any city-owned outdoor fields, but they will remain open for individual citizen use.

All events held by the City and at City rental facilities will be cancelled immediately, including the Mayborn Convention Center, Gober Party House, and the city’s sports fields. Bloomin’ Temple, scheduled for the last weekend in April, will also be cancelled. In addition, the City of Temple will be moving our scheduled Police Chief Community Open House next week to a virtual setting, with more details to come on how the public can participate.

The City Council Workshop and Meeting, scheduled for Thursday, will still take place with city staff implementing social distancing guidelines. For more information on times and updated locations, view the agenda here.

For essential emergency response and solid waste collection, those services will continue to be provided without interruption.

RELATED: City of Robinson declares local state of disaster in response to coronavirus cases in McLennan County

RELATED: Waco-McLennan County Health District confirms five COVID-19 cases

RELATED: Bell County identifies third case of coronavirus