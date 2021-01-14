Copperas Cove community asked to participate in survey about COVID-19 vaccine

The Emergency Management team would like to know how many community members would like to receive the vaccine.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The COVID-19 vaccine has started to be administered in the Copperas Cove area. The Copperas Cove Fire Department wants to gather input from the community so the Emergency Management team can plan accordingly and support COVID-19 vaccine administration.

While the City of Copperas Cove does not directly plan to administer vaccines, the Emergency Management team will work with federal, state and local partners who are involved in getting the vaccine to those who want to be vaccinated.

Participating in this survey does not guarantee that you will receive the vaccine, it is merely a tool that is being used to collect important data. If you have already received the vaccine (1 or 2 doses) or do not want the vaccine then it is asked that you please do not participate in the survey.

You can find the survey on the Copperas Cove website. As the vaccine becomes available, the City of Copperas Cove will work to share that availability with citizens so appointments can be made with healthcare providers.