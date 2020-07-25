Copperas Cove man says he tested positive for COVID-19 for 52 days

John Lawrence spent 72 days in the hospital battling COVID-19. His fight with the virus was complicated by a weakened immune system due to a pancreas transplant.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The last few months for Copperas Cove resident, John Lawrence, with COVID-19 were a battle for survival.

On April 30, he went to the hospital because he could not breathe. He ended up testing positive for the virus. Lawrence said he was told that because he was a transplant patient he needed to stay in the hospital.

Lawrence has diabetes and had a kidney and pancreas transplant back in 2004. Lawrence and his partner Terri Jackson said the medication he takes for his transplant impacts his immune system.

“We knew that if he got it that it would be devastating, but I never thought it would be that bad,” Jackson said.

Lawrence said his kidney doctor told him his chance at survival was five percent. He said he spent 72 days in the hospital, 52 of which, he tested positive for the coronavirus.

“It was scary, but you know I’m just glad to be alive,” Lawrence said.

They said he was sedated for a long period of the hospital stay. Jackson said he was on four different types of sedatives. He also had a trache, that left a hole in his neck. Lawrence said the only problem he has now, is walking.

“It’s hard for me to lift myself up, but after I get up I can walk a little,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence is now home and continuing his recovery. Jackson said this journey has made a lasting impact on the both of them.

“It doesn’t matter how much money you have, or don’t have. It can kill you,” Jackson said.”It’s changed our lives forever, so please stay home,” Jackson said.

Jackson said she tested positive for COVID-19, but said she did not have any symptoms.