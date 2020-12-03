Key updates:

President Donald Trump says he is sharply restricting travel from Europe to the U.S. for 30 days beginning Friday night, but with exceptions for American citizens and regions including the United Kingdom.

Wall Street futures fell 3% in the hour after Trump's speech

The NBA suspended its season Wednesday night after a player tested positive for the virus. The NCAA also announced it would hold its men's and women's basketball tournaments without fans.

Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced they have tested positive for coronavirus in Australia.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad F. Wolf said the ban does not apply to legal permanent residents, (generally) immediate family members of U.S. citizens, and other individuals who are identified in the proclamation.

Homeland Security also had to clarify that the restrictions would apply only to most foreign nationals who have been in the “Schengen Area” at any point for 14 days prior to their scheduled arrival to the U.S. The area includes France, Italy, German, Greece, Austria, Belgium and others.

The State Department also cautioned U.S. citizens to “reconsider travel abroad” due to the virus and associated quarantines and restrictions.

U.S. senator's staffer tests positive: Reports

A staff member in the Washington, D.C., office of Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., has been diagnosed with coronavirus, according to multiple reports.

Cantwell will close both her D.C. and Seattle offices and her staff will work remotely, Politico reports.

The Daily Beast reports the staffer has had no known contact with Cantwell or other members of Congress.

Politico says this is the first confirmed case of the virus on Capitol Hill. A handful of congress members have self-quarantined because of possible exposure.

Philippine president to be tested for virus

Philippine officials say President Rodrigo Duterte will be tested for the new coronavirus after he met with Cabinet officials who were exposed to infected people.

A senator and former presidential aide said Duterte has no symptoms of COVID-19 but wanted to make sure he is healthy and could continue to engage with the public.

Wall Street plummets in pre-market trading

Futures for the S&P 500 moved from a loss of 0.4% just before Trump spoke from the Oval Office at 9 p.m. EST to a loss of 3.3% an hour later. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were showing a drop of 3.5%.

Hours later, the markets gained some of that back, but were still down more than 3% overall.

The declines in the futures markets follow steep losses in regular trading Wednesday as investors become increasingly worried that responses from government and central banks will be insufficient to prevent the outbreak from severely impacting the global economy. The Dow’s drop of 1,464 points dragged it 20% below the record set last month and put the index in a bear market.

NBA postpones season; NCAA keeps fans away

The NBA announced it was suspending its season “until further notice" after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus.

The move came only hours after the majority of the league's owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

The NCAA announced Wednesday that it would hold the men's and women's basketball tournaments without fans in attendance. Individual conferences followed suit and announced the remainder of their tournaments would be held without fans.

The NHL says it expects to provide an update on its plans Thursday.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish said he thinks a Major League Baseball player will get coronavirus eventually, and when that happens, he expects MLB to suspend its season just as the NBA did.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive

Tom Hanks says he and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hanks says in a statement Wednesday that the couple are in Australia and felt tired, with colds, body aches and slight fevers.

The Oscar-winner says they were tested because of their symptoms and in his words, “to play things right.” The 63-year-old actor said they will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as necessary.