COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports record high of 857 cases

Texas officials have reported more than 275,000 cases of the virus since testing began in March.

Wednesday set the record for the highest daily cases reported in Tarrant County and it was the 13th consecutive day that Dallas County saw more than 1,000 cases.

Dallas County officials reported eight deaths and 1,055 cases.

Tarrant County officials reported five new deaths and 857 cases.

It was also a high daily record for the state with 10,791 new positive cases.

Texas has reported nearly 65,000 new cases in the past seven days.

As the novel coronavirus has continued to spread through Texas in recent days, more and more people have tested positive across the state, raising the seven-day positivity rate to a record 16.89% on Tuesday.

Below is the breakdown of new cases reported by state officials over the past seven days.

July 8: State officials report 9,979 additional cases.

July 9: Cases again fall below the 10,000-mark at 9,782.

July 10: Officials record another 9,765 new cases.

July 11: New cases rise back up to a reported 10,351.

July 12: Daily new cases drop down to 8,196 people.

July 13: Cases drop down to 5,655, likely due to a drop in weekend reporting.

July 14: 10,745 new cases are reported in Texas, a new daily record.

Added together, the new cases total 64,473 more people who have tested positive.

As of Tuesday, around 10,569 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Texas.

The state reported 87 deaths Tuesday. The daily record for fatalities was reported on July 9 with 105.

Top updates for Wednesday, July 15:

Texas PTA wants Gov. Abbott to put a hold on STAAR testing for 2020-21 year

On Wednesday, The Texas Parent Teacher Association said the state should cancel STAAR testing for the upcoming school year.

Texas PTA President Suzi Kennon sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday asking for a pause in the STAAR assessment and urging the state to request a waiver from the U.S. Department of Education.

The Texas PTA joins districts, state and local leaders, and individual parents and teachers who have also asked the state government to reconsider.

Tito's giving away 44,000 bottles of hand sanitizer in Dallas

Tito's Vodka will give away 44,000 bottles of hand sanitizer in Dallas on Thursday in a drive-thru set-up at Fair Park's Gate 2.

Those wishing to receive the hand sanitizer must be wearing a mask and will be required to remain in their vehicle at all times, although pedestrians and those on bikes will be accommodated as well, organizers said.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while supplies last. Each car will be given three bottles of 375 ml. sanitizer. People are asked to not arrive any earlier than 9 a.m.

Palo Pinto has record daily COVID-19 count, doubles total in one week

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Palo Pinto County had 15 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, as the county has doubled their count in the past week from 38 total cases to now 76.

Hood County officials also reported 28 new cases Tuesday since the last report on July 9. The county has seen 80 new cases since July 6, bringing the total to 211 cases since tracking began in March.

Ellis County surpasses 1000 total cases for July

Ellis County officials reported 213 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, the second-highest daily total since tracking began in March. The record was set last Tuesday with 225.

From March 17 to June 30 (106 days), Ellis County had reported 820 total cases. That number has more than doubled so far in July (15 days), reaching 1850 total cases Tuesday. That is 1030 cases reported this month.

WFAA Digital Producer Jennifer Prohov contributed to this report.