Key updates:

The U.S. and Canada are reportedly working out a mutual non-essential travel ban between the two countries.

President Trump is reportedly considering a plan to turn back all people who cross the border illegally from Mexico.

California's governor says school may not reopen this spring. Kansas' governor announced the closure of all K-12 schools for the remainder of the academic year

For the first time, an NHL player has tested positive for the virus

US-Canada travel ban may be in the works

A Canadian government official said late Tuesday that Canada and the United States are working out the details of a mutual ban on non-essential travel between the two countries.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss details ahead of an announcement.

California governor: Most schools won't reopen this spring

California's governor says few if any of the state's schools will reopen before summer break.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday provided a stark assessment of the spreading coronavirus that threatens to overwhelm hospitals and drain the state’s spending reserves.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday the closure of all K-12 schools for the remainder of the academic year. She is calling her state's education department to come up with an education plan for students during this time.

Trump mulls sending all who cross border illegally to Mexico



The Trump administration is considering a plan to turn back all people who cross the border illegally from Mexico because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Two administration officials told the Associated Press Tuesday that the president has the power to take such action during a pandemic like the coronavirus outbreak but is still considering whether to do so.

An advocacy group says “the administration is using the pandemic as a pretext to advance its long-term goal of curtailing asylum rights for people fleeing persecution.”

Nevada governor shutters gambling, dining to halt virus

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered a monthlong closure of casinos and other non-essential businesses like bars, movie theaters and gyms, to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

He's also telling restaurants to close their dining rooms and only offer takeout or delivery.

First NHL player tests positive

An unidentified NHL player has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The Ottawa Senators announced late Tuesday night one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms and is in isolation.

Ottawa is notifying those who came in contact with the player and have told other members of the team to monitor their health and seek advice from the medical staff.

Hawaii urges travelers to postpone vacations

Hawaii's governor is encouraging travelers to postpone their island vacations for at least the next 30 days as the state tries to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor is directing bars and clubs to close and for restaurants to focus on takeout, delivery and drive-through service. He called for gatherings to be limited to a maximum of 10 people.

RELATED: Did Facebook block your coronavirus post? Here's why

RELATED: Tom Hanks gives coronavirus update: No fever but 'the blahs'

RELATED: Trump administration delays April 15 tax payment deadline by 90 days for many

RELATED: Some grocery stores limiting hours to keep shelves stocked during coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: Vanessa Hudgens apologizes for 'insensitive' coronavirus remarks