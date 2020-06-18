Coronavirus mobile testing sites coming to Bell County

The sites will be in Holland, Nolanville and Temple on different days from June 24-28.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A few coronavirus mobile test collection sites will come to Bell County next week in different cities across the county.

Here are the dates and locations of the mobile test collection sites:

June 24 - Holland Fire Station, 105 Travis St., Holland from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

- Holland Fire Station, 105 Travis St., Holland from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 25 - Central Bell Fire & Rescue, 100 N. Main St., Nolanville from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

- Central Bell Fire & Rescue, 100 N. Main St., Nolanville from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 26-28 at Temple Fire Central Station, 210 N. 3rd, Temple from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those looking to be tested will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms including:

Fever and/or chills

Cough (dry or productive)

Fatigue

Body aches/muscle or joint pain

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Headaches

Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea

Nasal congestion

Loss of taste and/or smell

Tests are conducted by appointment only. To register, visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.