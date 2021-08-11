COVID-19 case incidences soar in Bell County

As of Aug. 11, there was an average of 435 active cases per 100,000 people.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Fueled by the Delta variant, COVID-19 case incidences are soaring statewide, including in Bell County.

According to the Bell County Public Health District, as of Aug. 11, there's an average of 435 active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

That new total is up 400 since July 1 when the incidence rate was an average of 35 active cases per 100,000 people.

At the start of August, the incidence rate was around a 300 average.

According to the data, there are certain cities in Bell County that have higher incidence rates compared to others.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 11, Temple is leading the county with an average of 633 people out of a 100,000 population sample have COVID-19.

In Belton, the average is 469; 463 in Killeen and 295 in Harker Heights.

There is about 363,000 people living in Bell County, according to the 2019 census, which was used by the health department to configure its data.

Overall, as of Aug. 10, the number of active cases for the county is 1,577. That is up from 1,264 active cases reported on Thursday, Aug. 5 when the county issued a threat level of 1, or "severe uncontrolled community transmission."

The health department said this is due to high spread, hospitalizations and severe outcomes among the unvaccinated.

“We continue to encourage Bell County residents to get vaccinated and to protect themselves by wearing a mask until fully vaccinated. The vaccines provide a layer of protection which can prevent or reduce the severity of Covid-19, including death.” Interim Health District Director Nikki Morrow said when the threat level was upped.

According to the health district's website, this increased threat level is marked by:

Community outbreaks present and worsening

Public health (testing and contact tracing) capacity likely significant

Healthcare system at or near surge