McLennan County sees 3rd highest month of COVID-19 deaths

WACO, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County area saw its third highest month of COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to new data by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

The district reported 71 deaths in the county for the entire month of August, which is just five deaths shy of January 2021 with 76 deaths.

December 2021 still tops as the highest month of COVID-19 deaths for the area with 86.

As of Aug. 31, McLennan County reported 232 new cases, making the total of active cases around 1,576.