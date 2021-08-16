Over 500 COVID-19 deaths in McLennan County

Bell County is nearing 500 deaths with a total of 482 as of Aug. 15, DSHS reported.

WACO, Texas — McLennan County is now reporting over 500 deaths from COVID-19, the first since the start of the pandemic.

According to updated data by Texas Health and Human Services (DSHS), McLennan County currently has 505 deaths. The death toll first hit 500 on Aug. 1, DSHS reported on Aug. 16.

Right now, there are 1,080 active COVID-19 cases for the county; 30,940 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. At least 160 patients in county hospitals have COVID-19.