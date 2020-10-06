For the third day in a row, Texas has set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations with 2,153 patients, according to data released Wednesday.

Below is a breakdown of those numbers:

Monday: 1,935

Tuesday: 2,056

Wednesday: 2,153

Three months after the first Houston-area coronavirus case, several health experts warned the recent trend of new infections and hospitalizations is not looking good.

“Pretty much all the numbers are moving in the wrong direction at this point,” Dr. David Persse, director of the Houston Health Department, told KHOU 11's Jeremy Rogalsky on Tuesday.

“We’ve seen an array of numbers that are all unfortunately going in the wrong direction,” said president and CEO Dr. Marc Boom.

Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Houston trauma service area hit back-to-back record highs Monday and Tuesday, with 614 and 622 cases, respectively, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Daily new cases in the Greater Houston area began to spike two weeks ago, with the most ever in the region recorded Saturday with 835.

In Harris County, which includes the city of Houston, 483 new cases were reported Saturday, the most since early April.

The increase of hospitalizations comes the same week that Texas will launch another phase reopening. On Friday, restaurants will be allowed to resume service at near capacity.

