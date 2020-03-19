AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Thursday a public health disaster for the first time in more than 100 years due to coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. This is the first time a public health disaster has been issued in Texas since 1901.

Abbott also issued an executive order that requires all Texas bars, gyms and restaurant dining rooms to close. Texas schools are also ordered to temporarily close. This order is not a shelter in place, Abbott said.

"We as a country must swiftly elevate our response to COVID-19," the governor said. "It is essential that all Americans comply with the CDC standards."

During the March 19 press conference, Abbott was joined by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John Hellerstedt, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker Dennis Bonnen.

There are more than 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Texas, and more than 20 of those cases are in the Austin area alone. At least three people in the state have died due to coronavirus.

Restaurants are still allowed to offer to-go, take-out and delivery options. The governor is allowing some Texas restaurants to deliver alcohol with any food purchase. The alcoholic beverages include wine, beer and mixed drinks. This is in an effort to help the hospitality industry.

"The State of Texas is committed to supporting retailers, restaurants and their employees," said Gov. Abbott. "These waivers will allow restaurants to provide enhanced delivery options to consumers during this temporary period of social distancing."

On Monday, Austin Mayor Steve Adler ordered that the City close its bars and restaurant dining rooms, and service employees are already feeling the impact. If your job was impacted by coronavirus, here's what you should know, including how to apply for benefits in the state of Texas.

According to DSHS, here are a few ways Texans can help slow the spread of COVID-19:

Stay home as much as possible, especially if you are sick, older and/or have a medical condition.

If you are sick, stay home except to access medical care. If you are able to take care of yourself, stay home. If you need to see your doctor, call ahead.

Avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and non-essential trips into the public.

Cancel events of more than 10 people.

Limit close contact (at least six feet) with other people. Employers should allow alternative work options as much as possible.

