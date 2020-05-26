Under a new proclamation issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott today, another wave of businesses can begin reopening.

Driver education programs and food courts can immediately open. The malls must ensure proper social distancing, limit tables to no more than six people and clean tables after each use.

The malls must have at least one person who is responsible for making sure that customers are staying safe. That includes the following:

Limiting tables to six individuals

Maintaining a six-feet distance between individuals sitting at different tables

Cleaning and disinfecting tables between uses

Ensuring no condiments or other items are left on tables between customer uses.

Water parks can open at 25% capacity on Friday, though any video arcades at the park must remain closed. Typhoon Texas said it will open Friday, May 29. The park created an online reservation system to ensure crowds are kept within capacity.

“The online reservation system is the smart way to offer a safe experience for our guests,” said Evan Barnett, president of Typhoon Texas. “Plus, it ensures adherence to state capacity guidelines.”

And adult recreational sports programs can resume beginning May 31, although games can’t be played until June 15.

RELATED: Six Flags will require guests, employees to wear masks when it reopens

RELATED: Pence names Texas as possible Republican convention site if it's pulled from North Carolina

RELATED: US company begins human trials for coronavirus vaccine in Australia

RELATED: WHO warns 1st worldwide coronavirus wave not over