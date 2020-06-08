COVID-19 updates: Watch live as Gov. Abbott provides update on upcoming flu season

The governor's office said Abbott will be joined by state legislators, medical experts, and state agency leaders.

Gov. Greg Abbott is holding a roundtable Thursday regarding the state's approach to flu season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The roundtable began around 11:30 a.m. and will be followed by a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

Keene ISD staff member tests positive

Keene ISD officials confirmed that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. District officials said the staff member received their test results Wednesday. The employee had not been on campus since July 30, according to officials.

The staff member not in contact with any students and will need to follow the school’s protocols before being able to return to campus, district officials said.

Keene ISD had resumed in-person learning for its school year on Tuesday.

Wylie ISD staff member tests positive

Wylie ISD officials have confirmed that a staff member at Burnett Junior High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said the employee was on campus during the past week as part of staff development activities and that the staff was notified Wednesday.

District officials said depending on the dates of the isolation they may need to make some adjustments to staff schedules but will be ready for the start of school.

The first day of school is Aug. 13.

MedStar COVID-19 non-transport protocol

MedStar says it has established a new protocol since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said personnel has been using on-scene procedures designed to not transport patients to an Emergency Department if they do not have any high-risk factors and have symptoms potentially related to COVID-19.

Instead, the patient is instructed to contact their primary care and is provided instructions about self-monitoring. MedStar says it also gives the person information on how to undergo further evaluation and testing for COVID-19.