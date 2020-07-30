COVID-19 updates: Texas adds record number of deaths for second straight day

While Texas reported its deadliest day with 322 COVID-19 deaths, Tarrant County reported it has eight new deaths Thursday.

Editor's note: State officials say an automation error led to some deaths being included in Wednesday's report that should not have been there. The data have been updated in our reporting to reflect the corrected totals.

Texas reported a record number of coronavirus deaths Thursday, one day after setting its previous record of deaths from the disease.

Texas set a record 322 new COVID-19 deaths, a day after the state added 302. There have now been 6,274 total deaths since tracking began in March.

Tarrant County health officials reported eight new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing the total to 363 since tracking began in March.

County officials also reported another 672 new COVID-19 cases. This raises the county's total to 27,823 cases. At least 13,648 people have reportedly recovered.

State health officials reported the deadliest day Wednesday since the pandemic began with 302 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

Texas has seen at least 6,190 people die from COVID-19 since tracking began in March.

Dallas County reports 537 new cases

Dallas County announced there are 537 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday. The county has now had less than 1000 new cases in 9 out of the last 10 days. There have been a total of 49,269 cases reported since tracking began in March.

The county also announced six new deaths, all people who had underlying high risk health conditions. The county has now reported 664 total deaths, a third of which have been associated with long-term care facilities.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 537 Additional Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 6 Deaths pic.twitter.com/NQOcIJYXXe — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) July 30, 2020

Collin County reports less than 100 new cases for 2nd straight day

Collin County reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 along with one new death. This brings the total cases to 6,253 and total deaths to 82 since tracking began in March.

This is now the second straight day the county has reported less than 100 cases as county officials reported 77 new cases Wednesday.

There are currently 162 people in Collin County hospitalized because of COVID-19. At least 4,741 people have recovered.

Denton County has increase in daily cases for 4th day in a row

County officials said there are 188 additional COVID-19 cases in Denton County. There were no new deaths reported.

Denton County reported 78 new cases Sunday, which was the lowest amount since July 7. Since then, there have been 87, 123, 162 and now 188 new daily cases.

Of the 6,681 total confirmed cases, Denton County said 3,040 of them are active cases. There are at least 3,588 recoveries.