Coryell County official talks possible rural hub for vaccines

As of Friday, more than 1,000 people had gotten their first dose of the vaccine. Nearly 80 had gotten both doses, according to Texas Health and Human services.

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Vaccines have continued to roll out across the country. In Coryell County, they have almost completed phase 1A and have started to vaccinate 1B, according to Emergency Management Coordinator Robert Harrell. He said they are receiving a limited amount of doses next week.

Coryell County borders McLennan, where one of the 28 hubs in the state is located. As a part of the state's vaccination program, Waco had a free vaccine clinic open Tuesday for eligible people in the 1A and 1B phases.

6 News asked Harrell if they have heard anything about smaller vaccine hubs opening in counties like Coryell.

"Funny you should mention that, in conversations with county leadership and with the hospital and providers right now to assist with maybe setting up a rural hub," Harrell said.

He mentioned they are in the initial stages right now.

"A lot of it's dealing with cold storage requirements and also there's some hurdles that have to be overcome. We have to do a lot of coordination with other counties, local government to ensure that everybody is really understanding what the process would be," Harrell said.

Also in the interview with 6 News regarding vaccines, Harrell mentioned they had their first weekly vaccination call with some officials and noted Commissioner Garcia with the DSHS as one of them.

"They outline some of the processes going forward that you know seemed very very encouraging about how we're going to roll this out. This is unprecedented as we well know and you know it's doing the most good for the most amount of people at any one given time," Harrell said.