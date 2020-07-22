By Appointment Only | COVID-19 mobile test sites coming to Killeen

You are required to register before arriving

KILLEEN, Texas — A mobile test collection for the coronavirus is coming to Killeen at the end of this week and will be available for three days, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but you must register first as tests are by appointment only.

You will be screened to see if you have fever or chills, cough, fatigue body aches/muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal congestion, loss of taste and/or smell.

Appointment only testing will take place at the following places at these times:



Thursday, July 23

Killeen Special Events Center

3301 WS Young Drive

12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, July 24 & Saturday, July 25

Leo Buckley Stadium

500 N 38th Street (Enter off of Atkinson Avenue)

12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you have any questions, you are asked to call the City of Killeen Office of Emergency Management