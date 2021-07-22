COVID-19 vaccines available at state pop-up events in Killeen, Waco

The Texas Department of State Health Services is going to hold pop-up events at Walmart locations across the state, including one Killeen Thursday and in Waco Friday

KILLEEN, Texas — With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise in Texas due to the Delta variant the Texas Department of State Health Services is going to hold pop-up events at Walmart locations across the state, including one Killeen Thursday and in Waco Friday.

On Thursday, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., DSHS will be at the Walmart Supercenter on Lowes Boulevard, not only giving out vaccines, but also to host family-friendly activities and games, as well as free frozen treats.

On Friday, the pop-up clinic and event will be at the Walmart Supercenter at 1521 I-35 N. in Bellmead.

Story continues below.

***COVID-19 Vaccines Available Today*** The Texas Department of State Health Services is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine... Posted by City of Killeen, Texas - Government on Thursday, July 22, 2021

These events are part of DSHS' new campaign designed to promote vaccinations across the state, especially among young people where cases are increasing between the ages of 12 to 34.

According to DSHS, only 40 percent of those 18 to 34 years old are vaccinated while only 26 percent of those who are 12 to 17 years old.

"Cases and hospitalizations are increasing as data indicates the Delta variant now accounts for most new COVID-19 infections in Texas. The variant spreads more easily and may cause more severe disease."