Easter 2021: Vaccines could make holiday gatherings possible again

DALLAS — Family gatherings on big holiday weekends were among the toughest sacrifices for many over the past year. But the looming Easter and Passover celebrations are the first such holidays occurring since the vaccine rollout opened up eligibility to more people.

The Centers for Disease Control reported this week more than 93 million Americans or 1 out of every 3 have received at least the first dose of a vaccine. They added a study showing even one dose is 80% effective against COVID-19 and jumps to more than 90% effective after the second dose.

But those Easter egg hunts will still require some caution.

"We believe 20 to 30% of our North Texas population is starting to get vaccinated which is really great," said Parkland Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Chang. "Herd immunity approaches us at 80% so we are not quite there."

Chang said you should apply similar logic to your family gathering.

If approximately 80% of your group has been vaccinated, you essentially have immunity for "your herd" but mixed gatherings closer to 50-50 should still follow the warnings of the last year.

"When you have folks who are mixed or not vaccinated, the best thing to do is remain masked and remain distanced," Chang said.

The ability for grandparents to finally share a hug with grandchildren has been a moment many have waited for and is perhaps a symbol of a return to normal. But Chang said since children cannot yet be vaccinated and still can pass on the virus, this Easter is not quite the time to celebrate that moment although it might not be far behind.